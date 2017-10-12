It's been a week since the Rockies season ended, so it's perfectly acceptable to still be in review mode. We're in the middle of our Ranking the Rockies series (up today: beloved reliever Jordan Lyles) and Thomas Harding breaks down five things to remember from 2017.

Then again, it's okay to start looking forward, too. Harding breaks down the needs that need addressing this offseason.

Many Rockies fans who have been following the team for a while pegged 2017 as the year the team's contention window would open. Now that they have a playoff appearance under their belts, this offseason may be the most crucial in the last ten years. JD Jensen lays out what he thinks should be their plan.

The Grand Junction Rockies have done well for themselves since moving from Casper, Wyoming (RIP, Ghosts). Despite no championships since moving to the Western Slope, they have built a reputation as one of the top franchises in the minor leagues. Being nominated for the John H. Johnson President's Award is a formal recognition of the hard work that team has done.

Speaking of looking forward, there are a lot of players on expiring contracts or who have options for 2018. Ryan Schoppe breaks down each of them.