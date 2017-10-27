Rockies prospect Ryan McMahon wins Fans’ Choice award

Ryan McMahon wins “Fans’ Choice” for best offensive player | MiLB.com

Ryan McMahon garnered 21% of the fan voice, just ahead of the 20% Rhys Hoskins got, after hitting .355/.403/.583 across Double- and Triple-A in 2017. McMahon will still quality as a major-league rookie in 2017. So there’s an opportunity for another chance at an award, playing time permitting, of course.

Rockies 2017 review: Pat Valaika provided much-needed power off the bench | The Denver Post

Patrick Saunders looks back at Pat Valaika's 2017 season, with a particular emphasis on the ways in which Valaika thrived as a pinch hitter. The era of the professional pinch hitter is practically over. As teams load up on extra pitchers, their benches are mostly reserved for a fourth outfielder, a backup catcher, and one or two guys who can play shortstop. Valaika broke that mold in 2017 and reverted back to the days where guys like John Vander Wal could get a job just to pinch hit.

Joe Girardi out as New York Yankees manager after 10 seasons | The Denver Post

The first catcher in Rockies history, Joe Girardi, will no longer be managing the New York Yankees. Girardi got his first taste of managing in 2006, when he led the Florida Marlins to an unimpressive 78-84 record. That, however, remained the only season in which a Girardi-led team was under .500.

In ten seasons with Girardi as manager, the Yankees didn't have a single losing season, and they made the playoffs six times and won a World Series. The Yankees do, of course, have a lot of resources to give their managers, but Girardi's time in New York was an undeniable success. He shouldn't have much trouble finding a new job.

Friends of Purple Row Drew Creasman and Jake Shapiro dive into the resources available to the Rockies this offseason and what the team should do with them.

This is what they call a good problem to have.

Colorado Rockies’ Arenado, LeMahieu, and Parra finalists for Gold Glove | Purple Row

Three Rockies players have been named finalists for the 2017 Gold Glove award. Nolan Arenado is a virtual lock to win his fifth consecutive award to start his career.