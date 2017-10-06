The Rockies and Greg Holland could be parting ways

After “one bad pitch,” Greg Holland’s first season with the Rockies could be his last | The Denver Post

Greg Holland reflected on the runs he gave up in the eighth inning and unfairly assigned himself blame for the loss on Wednesday night. The loss, really, was a team effort. Beyond that Nick Groke wonders about the possibility of Holland coming back to the Rockies. I think Groke is right that Holland is extremely unlikely to activate his $15 million player option, and that his price tag will rise to a level the Rockies shouldn't reach. Holland had a good year overall, despite rough stretches, but committing a lot of money long term for a relief pitcher is generally a bad idea.

Jon Gray’s curveball didn’t work | FanGraphs

It was hardly a large sample, but Dave Cameron points out that Jon Gray didn’t have his curveball on Wednesday night. More significant than that, however, was the fact that Gray decided to throw the curveball more than his slider. Maybe he opted to throw the curve more because he didn’t trust his slider. But, again, it’s not like the curve was working either.

Kiszla: Rocktober dies hard in the Arizona desert, with loss that will sting all winter long | The Denver Post

Mark Kiszla offers a nice post-mortem to the season that neither excuses some of the poor play from Wednesday night, nor suggests that this was a one-off game for a one-off season. The team will change, but they're poised to be competitive again in 2018.

Diamondbacks deny using electronic device to steal signs vs. Rockies | The Denver Post

Ariel Prieto and the Diamondbacks did not use his internet-capable watch to cheat against the Rockies on Wednesday night. That may be true. He did, however, wear the watch in the dugout, and thus broke MLB rules. Awareness is secondary. We'll see what's next for Prieto and the Diamondbacks.