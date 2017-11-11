Offseason Outlook: Colorado Rockies | MLB Trade Rumors

In this comprehensive overview, we can start to think about the options to fill the biggest needs for the Rockies. With key departures in what was a good bullpen in 2017 and a bad lineup in 2017, the team has those two areas where there will likely be the biggest moves. When it comes to the bullpen, the team has to focus on the high-leverage roles that are now vacant.

One of those holes is at closer, where Greg Holland opted for free agency and what could be a significant payday. The author of this Rockpile is not interested in the Rockies being the team to offer Holland that big payday, but a reunion is noted as a possibility here. That brings us to a report from a national writer earlier this week.

If this is indeed the case, it shows that the Rockies are willing to take a significant risk with Holland and saw enough from him this season to think it’s worth it. Heyman cites Holland’s love for Colorado and his ties to the organization. He also notes that part of the team’s interest in bringing back their 2017 closer is that they want his leadership for a young pitching staff.

That’s all fine and I’m in no position to dismiss the importance of leadership, but I hope that Jeff Bridich and company have a cap on what that’s worth. Because if we’re talking about the fourth year of a contract north of $50 million, the young guys won’t even be that young by then, you know? Maybe a 36-year-old Holland will still be worth it then and for the years prior, but I’d rather have some other team pay to find out.

What if the Rockies aren’t able to bring Jonathan Lucroy back? Castillo could be another veteran option, one with a bit more pop in his bat but a less stellar reputation defensively. Eduardo Encina observes that the Rockies could be a fit for Castillo, who is focused on playing time and finding a contender.

Kevin Henry expands on Castillo and how he might fit with the Rockies. In addition to his thump on offense (he hit 20 home runs this season), he throws out a lot of runners. That aspect of defense is great, but the Rockies will presumably also be focused on pitch-framing and the ability to manage a young pitching staff, with the latter being the attribute that makes Lucroy so appealing.

We know what it’s like for teams to deal with Boras. That said, we haven’t really gotten to experience peak Boras with a Colorado free agent who actually hits the market. All Boras has to do is convince one team, and frankly, his claim that J.D. Martinez could hit 70 home runs isn’t even the craziest one he’s made for all we know.