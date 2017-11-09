To be recognized by one's peers is one of the foremost honors one can receive. While Jose Altuve took home the Player's Choice Player of the Year Award, our own Nolan Arenado was recognized as well.

"Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won the Majestic Always Game Award, which recognizes the player who constantly exhibits grit, tenacity, perseverance and hustle on and off the field, all for the benefit of his teammates and fans."

So the writers didn't recognize Nolan, but at least the players did. And no, I'm not bitter.

Kyle Newman, the Post's prep editor, spoke with some coaches and players who interacted with the late Blue Jays and Phillies great Roy Halladay and how his success helped "pave the way for a lot of Colorado kids who are getting drafted now." Halladay retired as the career leader in WAR among players born in Colorado.

Nearly a year ago someone on this site suggested the Rockies make a bid for Shohei Otani. Alas, the Rockies are not in the ideal position I had supposed they might be, but let this be a reminder that one of the most fascinating free agents on the market could very well go to just about anyone.

"Let’s shower ourselves in the metaphorical confetti that is schadenfreude." Because what's bad news for the Dodgers is good news for the rest of us in the division.