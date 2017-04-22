On a night where the Rockies beat the Giants 6-5 and stayed atop the National League West, Madison Bumgarner hit the disabled list and Johnny Cueto gave up six runs. It was just the latest in what has been a bad start for the last place Giants, who now have a 1-4 record against the Rockies this year. Grant Brisbee captures the mood on the other side of things after last night’s game.

Eno Sarris has an interesting look at the way that Chatwood has changed his pitch usage this season. He talked to Friday’s winning pitcher about the movement on his changeup, the spin rate on his curveball, and how he has relied more on his off-speed stuff this year. The result is a slight uptick in missed bats, and Friday’s unsteady start not withstanding, that has been a hopeful development from Chatwood this season.

As the elder statesman in the middle of a young rotation, it was always going to fall on Chatwood’s shoulders to be a steady presence for the Rockies. Ben Macaluso writes about Chatwood and the ways that he has embraced that veteran role, including by leading by example with a gritty start on Friday night.

We wouldn’t dare complain about the results from Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra in the middle of the lineup to date, but we haven’t forgotten the lineup that we dreamed on this past offseason. An inconsistent offense will soon see the return of Ian Desmond and David Dahl, as reported here by Nick Groke.