Charlie Blackmon homered twice against Phillies starter Zach Eflin and the Rockies moved to 6-2 on their 10-game road trip with an 8-2 win.

Blackmon’s first home run put the Rockies on the board in the top of the third, the two-run homer giving the Rockies a 2-0 lead. His second home run, also of the two-run variety, put an exclamation point on a five-run fourth for the Rockies, giving them a 7-1 lead.

Rockies starter German Marquez put together his third straight strong start, he allowed one run on seven hits in six innings of work, walking three and striking out six. He threw 93 pitches, 59 for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.86 on the season.

The only run Marquez allowed came in the bottom of the third when he walked Andres Blanco with the bases loaded to cut the Rockies’ lead to 2-1, but he ended the threat by getting the next hitter, Odubel Herrera, to ground into a double play.

The Rockies blew the game open in the top of the fourth, an inning that began with four straight hits against Eflin. Tony Wolters then drove in the third run of the inning with a groundout to make it 5-1 and Blackmon’s home run extended the lead to 7-1.

Gerardo Parra gave the Rockies an insurance run with a solo home run in the sixth and Andrew Knapp hit a ninth-inning home run against Rockies reliever Chad Qualls to cap the scoring.

The win moved the Rockies to 17-7 on the road this season and 14-7 in May. It is the first time they have won more than 13 games in May since 2010.

Tomorrow, the Rockies will look to win the series –– and their fourth straight game overall –– as Tyler Chatwood takes the mound against Jeremy Hellickson. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. MDT.