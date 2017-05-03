Unfortunately, not only did the Rockies lose a tough game last night, they also lost their best available catcher. Tony Wolters got his on the helmet by Hector Sanchez’s bat after his swing and sustained a concussion. He will most likely be place on the 7-day concussion disabled list before tonight’s game and the Rockies will have to rely even more heavily on their catching depth in Triple-A.

Ryan Hanigan and Anthony Bemboom are the two options. Neither is on the 40-man roster, but the Rockies currently have a spot available thanks to the DFA of Cristhian Adames to make room on the active roster for Ian Desmond. With Tom Murphy still not ready to return, the Rockies will now be without both of their original starting catchers.

Like most evolution, the need to adopt necessitates it. Not only has there been the standard changes associated with bringing in a new manager, the Rockies depth has been tested due to the injuries that they’ve suffered. So far, the depth has been good enough and the Rockies have continue to win. Last night’s injury to Wolters will continue to test that.

The biggest adaptation this season has been the Rockies already being willing to move on from their original plan of having Ian Desmond be their every-day first baseman. With Mark Reynolds being one of the team’s best hitters this spring, the Rockies are planning on using Desmond in the outfield as well as giving Reynolds some days off at first base.

Bud Black has been publicly hesitant to use Desmond in a true Ben Zobrist role to begin with. For now he plans to use him just in the outfield and first base, though he has left the possibility open for the future as Desmond gets more established with the team.

This question seems a little late considering that German Marquez has already made two starts since replacing Jon Gray in the rotation. While those two starts have been a mixed bag, once one remembers the bizarre circumstances surrounding that first start as well as the fact that it was against a Washington Nationals team that went on to score a billion runs that week, I think it’s more understandable.

The author though would have rather used one of the long-men in the pen, Chris Rusin and Jordan Lyles, to fulfill that role. The idea of Lyles in even more extended action and returning to a role that he washed out of last season does not seem like a good idea. Also, while Rusin has had a lot of success in the bullpen both in multiple-inning and single-inning outings, his track record as a starter is a lot more spotty. Moving Rusin to the rotation would be counterproductive at this point. Not only could he struggle as much as any other option, it would also create a new hole in the bullpen.

The Hartford Yard Goats are going to be playing an early morning game today. First pitch is at 8:35 am MDT and one of the Rockies top pitching prospects, Yency Almonte, will be the starting pitcher. Join me in the comments over there as we discuss the early game and I’ll also be answering any questions you have about yesterday’s PuRPs update and also any other prospect-related questions.