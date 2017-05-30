Colorado Rockies get blown out by Mariners 10-4

The Seattle Mariners’ bats were firing on all cylinders Tuesday night, as they notched 10 runs on 19 hits to beat the Rockies 10-4.

Tyler Anderson, who came into this start with a 2.55 ERA in the month of May, got hit hard by the Mariners' offense. Kyle Seager launched a two-run bomb to center field in the second inning, followed by a run-scoring double from Mike Zunino. The Mariners continued to apply pressure by dropping three more runs the following inning, including a two-run double from Seager. Seager alone managed to drive in four runs off Anderson in just three innings.

Although he had a rough start, Anderson managed to pitch five innings. He allowed 11 hits and six runs while walking two and striking out three.

The Rockies loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, and DJ LeMahieu blooped a two-run single into right field to bring the score to 6-2.

Scott Oberg pitched a clean inning of relief, despite a walk. Mike Dunn also pitched an inning of relief, allowing a solo-shot to Robison Cano. He nearly allowed a second run, but DJ LeMahieu made a strong throw to nab Ben Gamel at the plate who was trying to score from third on a ground ball. Dunn has allowed nine runs in his last eight innings pitched.

Charlie Blackmon, who just won the NL Player of the Week award, led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple to right field. LeMahieu cashed in his third RBI of the night, driving him in with a ground ball to short.

All hope for a comeback was quickly erased, though, when the Mariners promptly hit five singles off of Carlos Estévez, adding on three more runs in the ninth.

The Rockies mustered up one run in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately fell by a half dozen.