After the Colorado Rockies scored five runs in the top of the ninth in Saturday’s 9-1 win over the Chicago Cubs, a big call from manager Bud Black in the eighth became an afterthought, even though it shouldn’t be.

With closer Greg Holland unavailable after getting saves in the Rockies’ wins over the Cubs Thursday and Friday, the best reliever Black had available in his bullpen was lefty Jake McGee, who entered the game with a 1.46 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 24 2⁄ 3 innings this season. Most managers would have saved McGee for a save situation in the ninth, but Black’s decision not to proved key to the Rockies win.

Holding a 4-1 lead through seven and with the top of the Cubs’ order—Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo—due up, Black called on his likely closer for the day, asking McGee to retire Chicago’s best hitters. McGee came through in the big spot, giving up only a one-out single to Bryant in the inning and recording his 11th straight scoreless appearance.

The Rockies’ offense then proceeded to make things easy on Black in the ninth, scoring five runs to stretch the lead to eight and allowing the manager to bring in Jordan Lyles to mop up in the ninth.

Black came to the Rockies with a reputation for being an excellent manager of a bullpen, and his living up to that on Saturday propelled the club to its seventh straight win.

