New manager Bud Black, young pitchers have Rockies rocking | Chicago Tribune

Along the lines of a different attitude, one indicator is how the mentality of the pitching staff and the fans response to it is. When we see someone come in from the bullpen, we don’t think they’re going to blow it. When we hear Jeff Hoffman throws a curveball or Jon Gray working on a curve of his own, we don’t cringe. If there’s been one tenet of Jeff Bridich’s tenure of GM, it’s that altitude hasn’t been an excuse. In this article from the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan, you can see how that thinking has even trickled from the pitchers to the position players.

Data makes a difference to Black, Rockies | MLB.com

Thomas Harding gets Black’s thoughts on statistics. While Black relies on statistics for overall trends, he thinks small data points can be useful for individual moments. One nugget from the article is that Black thinks the Rockies have the potential to draw more walks than they currently are. And as of the writing, the Rockies had a wRC+ of 108 in June. That number’s now at 114.

Colorado Rockies: America, it’s time to start believing in this team | RoxPile

The Colorado Rockies have had their share of doubters so far. We opened the year playing the Dodgers and Giants (back when they were thought to be good) twelve times in fifteen games. People were doomin’ and gloomin’ from getting schooled by the Washington Nationals. There were concerns when they went into the eleven game road trip on May 16th. Just ten days ago and only one day after the Rockies fell out of first place, ESPN posted a list of needs for contenders. The Rockies didn’t make that article.

This isn’t to pick on ESPN or anyone in general. A baseball season is long, and while good going to lose nearly half the time, a loss every other day or two makes us worry warts. We’ve had early optimism in previous seasons that didn’t turn out as well as we hoped. Still, I believe this season is even more different and even better than previous ones. It’s times like this, when the Rockies are playing good baseball, that make it easier to weather those occasional losses.

Colorado Rockies: Is Brendan Rodgers due for a promotion to Double-A yet, or what? | Baseball Census

Bobby DeMuro wonders what else Brendan Rodgers has left to prove at Lancaster, then explains the reasons he thinks the Rockies should wait just a short while on a promotion despite, but also because of, his .402/.421/.701 batting line.

Colorado Rockies: Peter Lambert Scouting Report, June 2017 | Baseball Census

Baseball Census also has a scouting report on Peter Lambert, including a video breakdown. In a way, the fastball-heavy approach, his demeanor and his ability to perform at leagues above his age level kind of reminds me of Antonio Senzatela.