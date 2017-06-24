 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game No. 77 Thread: Chatwood vs. Kershaw

It’s not getting any easier.

By Ted Chalfen
Dodger Stadium

The Rockies haven’t lost four games in a row all season. If they want to keep it that way, they’ll have to beat Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.61) for the second time this season. Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.08) is on the mound for Colorado.

TV: ROOT

Radio: KOA

MLB.com Gameday

Today's Lineups

COLORADO ROCKIES LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Charlie Blackmon - CF Chase Utley - 1B
DJ LeMahieu - 2B Joc Pederson - CF
Nolan Arenado - 3B Justin Turner - 3B
Mark Reynolds - 1B Cody Bellinger - LF
Ian Desmond - LF Yasmani Grandal - C
Trevor Story - SS Logan Forsythe - 2B
Raimel Tapia - RF Yasiel Puig - RF
Tom Murphy - C Enrique Hernandez - SS
Tyler Chatwood - RHP Clayton Kershaw - LHP

