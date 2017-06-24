Game No. 77 Thread: Chatwood vs. Kershaw

The Rockies haven’t lost four games in a row all season. If they want to keep it that way, they’ll have to beat Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.61) for the second time this season. Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.08) is on the mound for Colorado.
TV: ROOT
Radio: KOA
Today's Lineups
|COLORADO ROCKIES
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|Charlie Blackmon - CF
|Chase Utley - 1B
|DJ LeMahieu - 2B
|Joc Pederson - CF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Justin Turner - 3B
|Mark Reynolds - 1B
|Cody Bellinger - LF
|Ian Desmond - LF
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Trevor Story - SS
|Logan Forsythe - 2B
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|Yasiel Puig - RF
|Tom Murphy - C
|Enrique Hernandez - SS
|Tyler Chatwood - RHP
|Clayton Kershaw - LHP
