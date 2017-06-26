After a tough week of games against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks that resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Rockies will take a significant step down in the level of competition as they take on the last place Giants.
Germán Márquez gets the start for the Rockies against San Francisco’s Jeff Samardzija.
Lineups
We're on national TV tonight. Let's have some fun out there!#VoteNolan right now: https://t.co/WCE58XcvE1 pic.twitter.com/VDeZxGC51t— #VoteNolan Right Now (@Rockies) June 26, 2017
#Shark takes the mound tonight as the #SFGiants open a 3-game series against Colorado. https://t.co/QjvoesAcMR pic.twitter.com/z901WY4Pdn— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) June 26, 2017
TV: ROOT Sports (local), ESPN (national)
Radio: 850 KOA
MLB.com Gameday link
