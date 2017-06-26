 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colorado Rockies Game No. 79 Thread: Germán Márquez vs. Jeff Samardzija

Rockies look to get back on track against the Giants.

By Jordan Freemyer

After a tough week of games against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks that resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Rockies will take a significant step down in the level of competition as they take on the last place Giants.

Germán Márquez gets the start for the Rockies against San Francisco’s Jeff Samardzija.

Lineups

TV: ROOT Sports (local), ESPN (national)
Radio: 850 KOA
MLB.com Gameday link

