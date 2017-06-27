Sliding Rockies not giving up on National League West title dreams – The Denver Post

Despite having lost five, now six, in a row, Patrick Saunders reports that the Rockies are not giving up winning the NL West crown. The team is playing its worst baseball this season and is in a historically great division that includes a Dodgers team that is 37-15 since May 1, but the Rockies say their goals are unchanged.

Nolan Arenado closes gap to star All-Star Game | MLB.com

Thomas Harding has a report on the latest All-Star voting update, which has Charlie Blackmon second among all NL players in votes behind the Nationals Bryce Harper and firmly on pace to be the first Rockie voted into the lineup by fans since Troy Tulowitzki in 2014. Nolan Arenado has also closed the gap on Chicago's Kris Bryant at third base to less than 60,000 votes. The final results will be unveiled on Sunday.

Purple Row

These playoff teams show Rockies’ slump is no reason to panic - Purple Row

Matt Kok, the newest writer at Purple Row, takes a look at rough stretches of recent playoff teams, including a pair of World Series champions, and how they relate to the current struggles of the Rockies.

MLB All-Star Game 2017: Only vote for two Colorado Rockies players - Purple Row

Eric Garcia McKinley has your non-homer guide for voting for the NL All-Star team, because if we're honest with ourselves, the Rockies don't have eight all-stars on the roster.

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino threw 48 pitches, and it was not good - Purple Row

Bud Black left Adam Ottavino in to throw 48 pitches against the Dodgers on Sunday and Hayden Ringer takes a look at the various reasons that was not the right call.

Around the NL West

Diamondbacks 6 , Phillies 1: Wraparound Beatdown - AZ Snake Pit

The Diamondbacks did what the Rockies could not on Monday: They beat a bad baseball team.

Dodgers offense falls flat in Freeway Series opener - True Blue LA

For the first time since Obama's first term (not really, but it felt like it), the Dodgers actually lost a game, and it was to Ricky Nolasco of all people.