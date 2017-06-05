Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters has been taking on the majority of the starts since May 18. That date—the date of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins—marks a 19-game stretch for the Rockies where Wolters has played in 17 and started 14 of those games. Over that span, Wolters is hitting .252 with a .426 on-base percentage, walking 13 times and only striking out 11.

Wolters, who was meant to be the left-handed part of a dynamic duo behind the plate before the other half, No. 6 PuRP Tom Murphy, went down with injury, has seen an uptick in usage with the optioning of Dustin Garneau and with Ryan Hanigan dealing with an ankle injury.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has shown a noticeable change since returning from the disabled list, hitting .282/.349/.513 over the last 11 games. He's shown a more measured and controlled approach at the plate, leading to a strikeout rate of under 25 percent during the same stretch and the winning two-run single in yesterday's 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

Murphy has started two consecutive games for Triple-A Albuquerque and is set to play again on Tuesday with the Isotopes off today. There’s a chance that we’ll be seeing Murphy with the team by the end of the week, if not sooner.

Yard Goats' Castellani Standing Tall During Hot Run | Hartford Courant

Rockies prospect Ryan Castellani has had his ups and downs in Double-A Hartford this year, but is focusing more on process than results; a great trend to see with prospects in the organization. For Castellani, it’s “standing tall”, or staying on top of the ball throughout his delivery. This is helping the No. 9 PuRP find a consistent release point for all of his pitches and continue his ascent through the minors.

Interesting Twitter Tidbit:

Jeff Hoffman's next start would be in Chicago against Eddie Butler and the Cubs. — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 4, 2017

While it isn’t news nor isn’t really all that relevant, it’s always exciting to watch the Rockies compete against a former prospect. Or, you know, it isn’t when they have success against the team.

This matchup is like a passing of the torch from the old guard of pitching prospects to the new. Eddie Butler was once considered the second punch of a dynamic top of the rotation with Jon Gray. Jeff Hoffman is looking like he’s gunning for that mantle. If all stays the same, this will be a fun matchup next Saturday.