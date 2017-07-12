Ian Desmond, Trevor Story or CarGo: Who's most likely to break out of a Rockies slump? | Denver Post

Nick Groke and Mark Kiszla debate which of Ian Desmond, Carlos González, or Trevor Story is most likely to rebound from his first-half slump. Another way to ask the question is: Which of these three players do the Rockies most need to break out? In response to both, I'd say Story. The Rockies have outfield depth, but if it's not Story at shortstop, it's Pat Valaika. That's a more significant downgrade than any playing time juggling in the outfield.

Historic night for Rockies in All-Star Game | MLB.com

Nolan Arenado became the first Rockies' player to record two hits in an All-Star Game, and Greg Holland struck out two in his appearance.

Colorado’s roster needs at the All-Star break | BSN Rockies

Ben Karp suggests that the Rockies are most likely to pursue bullpen help at the trade deadline. That's very likely the case, but that doesn't mean the team doesn't have additional weaknesses a trade could address without costing the team very much in terms of prospects. We’ll have more on that later today.

Jeffri Ocando Scouting Report, July 2017 | Baseball Census

Hey, who's that in the byline? For those of you who miss Bobby DeMuro, he and his team are doing great prospect work over at Baseball Census. Nick Stephens has a report on a player some might want to include on their upcoming PuRPs ballot.