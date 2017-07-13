While it's not new news if you've been following Patrick Saunders, it's still worth noting that it's a rumor that may just have some life. After standing pat in 5 of the last 6 trade deadlines, even though they had assets to sell, the Rockies may be in the market for, if nothing else, bullpen help. AJ Ramos, who has been closing for the Marlins, has a lot of strikeouts and doesn't allow many home runs, and would be a great addition. Since he is under contract through next season--and Greg Holland and Jake McGee are likely to get better offers on the free agent market than what the Rockies can give them--it may just be worth the price.

During the Stand Up To Cancer Moment at the conclusion of the fifth inning of the 88th All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday night, Rockies teammates held up a card with Colorado starter Chad Bettis' name on it. Chad Bettis wrote a poignant reflection on what his battle with cancer has been like, including what men can do to protect themselves. Definitely definitely definitely a must-read.

Patrick Saunders' latest mailbag has a lot of fascinating questions to consider including whether the league has adjusted to the rookie starters, potential trade rumors, potential Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon extensions, and reports on Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers.

Thomas Harding takes a look back at what was a record setting first half for the Colorado Rockies, looking at what went right, what went wrong, lessons learned, and top player, pitcher, and rookie.

Noah Yingling takes a slightly different approach than Nick Herzog took last week.

Jon Gray comes in 30th. From our own Hayden Ringer:

In short, that means you'd rather have him and his contract than all but 29 other players in the game. Your goal, as a mid-market franchise, should be to have as many players as possible on lists like this. It means you have good players who don't cost very much. He's ahead of: DeGrom, Syndergaard, Taillon, several other young aces.

The case for upgrading the offense by trading for the Reds veteran shortstop Zack Cozart.

Consider this a periodic reminder that you have a couple of weeks to get your PuRPs ballot in!

Ozarkbear takes a look at the 2016 draft class, one year later.

We're still collecting these! Thanks to Rockkstarr12 for sharing and, everyone else, feel free to chime in!

Nolan Arenado, Jose Ramirez, and company represented the hot corner on Tuesday night in Miami. Dayn Perry has an amusing look at their exploits.

Warning: some #GoryMath ahead but Sean Testerman does a lot of the legwork, bringing up a lot of questions and considerations the Rockies need to contemplate as well.

Warning: #HotTake. Considering eight of the top ten markets in TV ratings for the All-Star Game were in eastern and central time zones (the exceptions: Denver was eighth with 7.9 and Phoenix ninth with 7.8; Kansas City was first with 16.6), he may have a point. But, then again, the majority of people and markets are in those two time zones, so this one may be a push.

