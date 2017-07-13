Colorado Rockies fans received a pleasant surprise on Wednesday night, when outfielder David Dahl began a rehab assignment with the High-A Lancaster JetHawks. The 23-year-old lefty has been out all season after suffering a stress reaction in his rib during spring training. After hitting .315/.359/.500 across 237 plate appearances in 2016, he would be a welcome addition to a Rockies lineup in desperate need of some punch.

Dahl played five innings in left field and went 1-for-3 at the plate, but at this point his simply being able to play without pain is the most important thing. From here, it will still probably be a relatively slow process. The maximum amount of time a big leaguer can spend on a rehab assignment is 20 days, but with Dahl having minor league options remaining the Rockies could easily extend that time if needed. At any rate, this represents a significant step forward for someone the Rockies were expecting to be a significant contributor all season long.

Elsewhere on the farm, a tip of the cap to Triple-A Albuquerque’s Noel Cuevas and Double-A Hartford’s Ashley Graeter, Drew Weeks, and Shane Broyles, who each played in their league’s All-Star game on Wednesday. In High-A Lancaster, No. 11 PuRP Peter Lambert tossed six scoreless innings without walking a batter to improve his strikeout-to-walk ratio to an impressive 104-to-25. It was also a big day for some of 2017’s late round draft picks. In Short-Season A Boise, 22nd round pick Daniel Jipping had three hits and finished a double short of the cycle, and in Rookie league Grand Junction 20th rounder Casey Golden tripled, homered twice, and drove in six.

Noel Cuevas: 1-for-1

Ashley Graeter: 0-for-2, K Drew Weeks: 0-for-1 Shane Broyles: 1⁄ 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

David Dahl: 1-for-3, K Peter Lambert (No. 11 PuRP): 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K Garrett Hampson (No. 22 PuRP): 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, K Sam Hilliard: 3-for-5, RBI, 2 K Hamlet Marte: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, K

Tyler Nevin (No. 23 PuRP): 1-for-4, 2B, K, E Manuel Melendez: 3-for-5, 3B, RBI Max George: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 SB Jacob Bosiokovic: 2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 K, E

Stephen Cardullo: 0-for-5, K, E Daniel Jipping: 3-for-5, 3B, HR, 2 RBI Matt McLaughlin: 3-for-4, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K, E Bret Boswell: 2-for-2, HR, 4 RBI

Pedro Gonzalez (No 16 PuRP): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 K, SB Ryan Vilade: 0-for-5 Casey Golden: 3-for-5, 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, K Shael Mendoza: 2-for-6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K

Daniel Montano (No. 21 PuRP): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI, CS Alfredo Garcia: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K Jesus Baptista: 2-for-2, BB, RBI Cristopher Navarro: 2-for-3, BB, K

Thursday probables:

Triple-A: TBD @ Las Vegas

Double-A: Chad Bettis (!!!) vs. Trenton

High-A: Trey Killian (6-5, 7.01 ERA) @ Lake Elsinore

Low-A: Alejandro Requena (6-3, 2.71 ERA) vs. Hickory

Short-Season A: John Valek (2-2, 4.18 ERA) @ Salem-Keizer

Rookie: TBD @ Billings

DSL: TBD vs. DSL Nationals