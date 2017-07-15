Rockies Chatwood injured in 9-3 loss to Mets

The Colorado Rockies lost 9-3 to the New York Mets, digging themselves an early hole by allowing eight runs through the first two innings. After the All-Star break gave the Rockies a chance to reset their rotation and give their rookies some rest, poor performances yesterday from Jon Gray and Tyler Chatwood today squandered that opportunity.

Something wasn’t quite right with Chatwood from the get-go.

Bud Black was talking pre-game how much he hates walks, and lo and behold, #Rockies Chatwood walks the first batter he faces. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) July 15, 2017

After the leadoff walk to Michael Conforto, he immediately allowed a second walk to Asdrubal Cabrera. With traffic on first and second and just one out, Jay Bruce feasted on a meatball served over the plate for a three run home run. Following the dinger, Chatwood issued his third walk of the inning to T.J. Rivera. Chatwood has allowed at least three walks in fourteen of his nineteen starts this year.

With only five strikes in nineteen pitches, manager Bud Black went to the mound to evaluate whether Chatwood was injured. Each of the practice pitches Chatwood threw were well outside the strike zone with one pitch thrown in the dirt. Chatwood was promptly removed for Chris Rusin, who was allowed as much time as he needed to warm up. Rusin, though turned out to be not too hot either. He yielded a single to Travis d’Arnaud to score the Mets fourth run in the first inning.

In the process of the Mets early dining, though, the Rockies defense also became a dish served cold. Gerardo Parra, making just his second start of the year at first base, failed to scoop a poor but playable throw from DJ LeMahieu leading to an error. Parra was also just shy of a line drive along the foul line from Lucas Duda, which scored two runs for the Mets and brought the score up to 7-0 Mets.

Rusin allowed the first major league home run to Mets pitcher Seth Lugo in the bottom of the third, driving the score to 8-0 in the Mets favor. Rusin’s night was done after the third inning, having given up four runs (one earned), on six hits in 2.2 innings using 56 pitches.. It was just the second time since April 26th that Rusin had allowed more than a single run in an appearance.

With two poor starts two days in a row, the Rockies found themselves needing to use Kyle Freeland for some bullpen innings. He was stellar though, throwing three innings allowing just a walk with no hits and striking out four batters. Jake McGee came on to throw a clean seventh inning, striking out two batters. Adam Ottavino wasn’t quite as clean, allowing a home run to Jose Reyes in his inning of work.

On the offensive side of things, Lugo limited the Rockies to just three hits and a walk over the first five innings. However, he ran into trouble in the sixth after LeMahieu reached on an infield single. A double from Nolan Arenado put runners on second and third with one out for Parra, who was able to drive in LeMahieu via a sacrifice fly to left field. Raimel Tapia followed Parra with a double to drive in Arenado.

Lugo encountered further issues in the seventh inning as he walked Tony Wolters, who was driven in by a triple from Charlie Blackmon, clawing the Rockies back to a 8-3 deficit. That was it for the Rockies offensively though, as Paul Seward came in to relieve Lugo, striking out LeMahieu to end the threat. Between Seward and Jerry Blevins and closer Addison Reed, the Mets bullpen threw 2.2 innings, allowing no base runners besides a hit by pitch while striking out six batters. The Mets finished the game winning 9-3.

Down 2-0 in the road series, the Rockies will try to avoid the sweep Sunday against the Mets. Jeff Hoffman is the scheduled starter for the Rockies against Steven Matz. The game will be broadcast on AT&T Rocky Mountain at 11:10 AM MST.