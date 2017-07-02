Four members of the Colorado Rockies have been selected to represent the National League in this year’s All-Star Game in Miami. Fans voted third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfielder Charlie Blackmon as starters to the All-Star game. Second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and reliever Greg Holland were selected under the new rules for the All-Star roster, which removes that process from the manager.

It’s no small feat for Arenado to get voted into the All-Star game while up against the reigning MVP with a large Cubs fanbase on a World Series high behind him. Maybe the high has turned into a hangover, or maybe people are recognizing just how special of a player Arenado is. He’s currently hitting .296/.348/.449 and is playing his usual stellar defense. He’s well on his way to his fifth Gold Glove in five seasons.

Blackmon is in the midst of an excellent season. He’s hitting .311/.365/.575 thus far with 17 home runs, while also handling center field duties, even if he’s not necessarily excelling there. Blackmon’s production at the plate so far in 2017 is essentially a replica of what he did last season. That speaks to how good of a player Blackmon has become.

LeMahieu is a surprise selection, though he is having a decent season. He’s hitting .302/.361/.382.

Holland has been excellent out of the bullpen for the Rockies. In 301⁄ 3 innings pitched, Holland has a 1.48 ERA and has struck out 11.87 batters per nine innings. He also leads the NL in saves with 26.

Finally, Mark Reynolds is among the final five. He can get in by way of a fan vote.

You can see the full lineups here.

The All-Star Game takes place on July 11 at 5:30 MT.