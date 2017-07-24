After scoring 74 runs in their previous seven games, the Rockies managed just two Monday in a 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals starter Mike Leake dominated the Rockies’ lineup all night, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits, no walks and striking out six.

The Rockies’ runs came in the eighth on a two-run home run by Pat Valaika against St. Louis reliever Zach Duke, who had walked Tony Wolters.

Antonio Senzatela did not fare nearly as well, giving up a pair of runs in a 39-pitch first inning in which he walked a pair and gave up three hits, putting the Cardinals up, 2-0. St. Louis extended the lead in the fourth when Kolten Wong doubled and scored on a two-run home run by Randal Grichuk. Four innings is all Senzatela would last, as he threw 85 pitches in the four frames, allowing four runs, all earned, on six hits, walking two and striking out five.

The Cardinals got insurance runs in the seventh, when Jose Martinez and Tommy Pham each hit solo home runs against Rockies reliever Chris Rusin, extending the lead to 6-0.

After the Rockies got their two runs in the eighth, the Cardinals answered with two of their own in the bottom of the inning, getting three hits and three walks against Jairo Diaz to make it 8-2.

The Rockies will look to get back on track tomorrow, when Jon Gray takes the mound against Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. Mountain time.