The Colorado Rockies lost their third straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night by a final score of 10-5. It was the conclusion to an ugly series after an encouraging 5-1 home stand.

In the first, Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong traded two-run home runs as both teams got on the board early. After a scoreless second, both teams threatened again in the third. Gerardo Parra, every Rockies fan’s favorite player coming into the season, delivered with a two-run double to put Colorado on top, 4-2. In the bottom of the inning, Rockies’ starter Jeff Hoffman struck out DeJong and Jedd Gyorko with a runner on third to escape the inning unscathed.

Things were going well, right? Actually, no. The Cardinals exploded for five runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-4 lead, highlighted by Matt Carpenter’s two-run double. It was ultimately the end of a rough day for Hoffman in which he allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in four innings of work with three walks and three strikeouts. It wasn’t a great start, but it also wasn’t as bad as it looked. Carpenter’s double in the fourth was the only hard hit ball of the inning and, earlier in the frame, Harrison Bader walked on a 3-2 pitch that appeared to be in the strike zone. Hoffman’s counterpart Carlos Martinez allowed five runs of his own in six innings of work. He allowed seven hits, walked a pair, and struck out eight.

The Rockies got a run back in the fifth on Arenado’s RBI single to make it 7-5, but it didn’t much matter. After Hoffman, the Rockies went to somehow-still-on-the-roster Jordan Lyles. He escaped a bases loaded jam in the fifth, but wasn’t so lucky in the sixth. Yadier Molina drove in two more with an RBI double. The St. Louis lead grew to 9-5 as Lyles’ ERA ballooned to 6.94 after allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits and a pair of walks in two innings of work.

Tyler Chatwood was the next pitcher for the Rockies. He walked the first batter he faced—Kolten Wong—who came around to score on Chatwood’s wild pitch and make it 10-5. To say he’s struggled with command this season would be an understatement. In the eighth, Adam Ottavino loaded the bases himself but was able to escape the inning without allowing any further damage.

The loss completes a sweep for the Rockies as they fall to 58-45 on the season. St. Louis improves to 50-51 on the year and, despite being below .500, they remain squarely in the hunt in the National League Central division. If you need a silver lining at the end of an ugly series, the Rockies traded for All-Star reliever Pat Neshek during the game! After an off day on Thursday, the Rockies travel to Washington for a three game series with the first place Nationals starting Friday night. German Marquez takes the ball for the Rockies against a starter to be determined for the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm mountain time.