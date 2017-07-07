Rockies finally break out the lumber, smash Sox 12-4

The Colorado Rockies finally had the type of game they’ve been waiting for. They collected a season-high seventeen hits, scored 12 runs, got a quality seven-inning start and not once did it seem like the game was in jeopardy. Germán Márquez starred both on the mound and at the plate, and all three of their all-stars hit home runs.

After more than two weeks of being unable to string hits together, the Rockies scored four runs before White Sox starter Derek Holland recorded an out in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Trevor Story. Gerardo Parra reached base on an infield hit in his return from the disabled list.

Chicago got a run back in the top of the second on an RBI ground out that scored Todd Frazier, who had doubled leading off the inning.

Márquez doubled leading off the bottom of the second for the Rockies, and then DJ LeMahieu hit his fourth home run of the season—and his first since June 8th—to give Colorado a 6-1 lead.

In the fourth, Charlie Blackmon hit a solo home run that gave the Rockies their seventh run of the game and gave Rockies fans tacos for the first time since June 18th.

Raimel Tapia golfed an RBI single to shallow right in the bottom of the fifth to expand the lead to 8-1. Gerardo Parra scored on the play after hitting a double off the wall in left that probably would have been an out in many parks. It was a Coors double, and LeMahieu and Blackmon arguably hit Coors homers. But both teams play the game in the same ballpark, and it was a relief to see the Rockies finally take advantage of it after scuffling for most of their last seven home games.

The Rockies hit double digits for the first time in three weeks in the bottom of the sixth when Nolan Arenado crushed his 16th homer of the season—a two run shot that landed up near the concourse in left field. It was his first since the nearly legendary walk-off cycle, and only his second since June 3rd.

On a night that was all about the bats, Márquez turned in a very nice start on the mound. He was one pitch away from getting through the seventh inning with a 10-1 lead, but he gave up a two-run homer to Tim Anderson. Márquez’s final line: seven innings, nine hits, three earned runs, five strikeouts, and no walks. He was impressive at the plate too, going 2-for-3 and scoring twice.

Adam Ottavino worked a clean eighth for the Rockies, and in the bottom of the inning Nolan Arenado added two more RBI to his total with a double that plated Blackmon and Amarista and made the score 12-3. Gerardo Parra grounded out to end the inning but went 3-for-5 in his return.

Antonio Senzatela struggled a bit in the ninth and allowed a run, but got the last three outs in quick succession after loading the bases with nobody out. With the win, the Rockies improved to 51-38 on the season.

Colorado will try to keep the hits coming tomorrow night when Jeff Hoffman (5-1, 4.01) takes on José Quintana (4-8, 4.45) at 7:10 MDT.