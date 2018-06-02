Los Angeles Dodgers 12, Colorado Rockies 4: Rockies, Eric Karros embarrass themselves on national TV

The Colorado Rockies gave up 10 unanswered runs, including eight in the top of the seventh, in a 12-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. It was the third straight loss for the Rockies and could drop them out of first place in the NL West depending on Arizona’s result later tonight.

Rockies starter Germán Márquez kept the team in the game, allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings, walking three and striking out eight, but the seventh-inning collapse turned the game, which aired on FOX, into a laugher.

The Name Game

Early in the game, FOX color analyst, and former Dodgers first baseman, Eric Karros had some issues with the Rockies names. In the second inning, he referred to the Rockies runner on second base as “Todd Story” before pulling out this gem in the fourth:

My favorite baseball player is Jose Arenado pic.twitter.com/tZNrts65m0 — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) June 3, 2018

Karros can get some benefit of the doubt on the gaffe with Story, given that both Todd and Trevor start with the letter T, but Jose Arenado? I’m not sure where that one came from, especially when talking about one of the best players in the game.

Meltdown

Entering the seventh inning, the game was a good one, tied at four, but it quickly got out of hand. Rockies relievers Bryan Shaw, Mike Dunn and Harrison Musgrave combined to allow eight runs on six hits and three walks in a disastrous inning that took nearly 40 minutes to complete. It was the second straight ugly performance from a bullpen that has been among the worst in baseball this season and will probably lead to changes if for no other reason than a lack of arms available tomorrow.

Looking Ahead

The Rockies will look to salvage a game in the series and a winning homestand tomorrow afternoon, with Chad Bettis on the mound against Alex Wood. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Mountain Time.