Ubaldo Jiménez provided a dominant performance over Cleveland as the Rockies pitching staff managed to win Game 2 of the World Series by a score of 3-2.

The Rockies' offense got off to a quick start in the first inning after they loaded the bases against Cleveland pitcher Roberto Hernández. Garrett Atkins delivered an RBI single to keep them loaded for Brad Hawpe. Hawpe followed suit with an RBI single to once again keep them loaded. Troy Tulowitzki closed out the scoring with a bases-loaded walk to bring across the Rockies' third and final run of the game. The Rockies' offense would go to tally 10 singles the game for the victory.

Jiménez tossed over six innings of one-run ball, limiting the Cleveland offense to just two hits. At one point, Jiménez sat down 16 batters in a row until he issued a walk to Travis Hafner in the seventh inning which started a short rally for Cleveland. Ryan Garko would draw another walk which was followed by Jhonny Peralta’s RBI double to score Hafner and get them on the board.

Despite a home run surrendered to Casey Blake, the bullpen managed to limit any damage and close things out to preserve the win. Brian Fuentes notched the save with relative ease and gave the Rockies their first victory in the World Series.

The Rockies now return to Coors Field for Game 3 of the World Series where they’ll send the “Dragon Slayer” Josh Fogg to the mound to face Jake Westbrook. Back in the comfort of their own home, can Fogg conquer another dragon? Will the Rockies manage to score more than three runs in the game? Tune in to the next exciting match-up of the What if... 2007 World Series!