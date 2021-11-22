Affected by Altitude: A Podcast Turkey Stuffed with Offseason Discussion (and Cranberry Sauce on the Side)

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is back for 2021 with all new hosts. Staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

In the first monthly iteration of Affected by Altitude during the offseason, Mac, Skyler, and Evan pass you an extra loaded plate with all your favorite Colorado Rockies dishes. The turkey this year is stuffed with new contracts, player departures, negotiations, and a new hitting coach with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes that happens to be a familiar face. Make sure you save room for dessert, because we’ve got end-of-season awards pie.

Affected by Altitude runs monthly during the offseason and features roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may have left the rolls in the oven for too long. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

This episode was recorded on Friday, November 19, 2021. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.