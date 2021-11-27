Game 3 of our hypothetical World Series could be summed up by two words: Todd Helton.

The Rockies rode to victory on a six-RBI effort from their longtime first baseman who came a triple shy of the cycle in the 8-6 win against the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians.

Josh Fogg muscled his way through five innings allowing five runs on seven hits, but it was enough to hold down the fort and allow the offense to do its work against Jake Westbrook and the Cleveland pitching staff.

The Rockies got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first when Helton belted a three-run homer to center field, but that was only the beginning of his efforts in the game. Cleveland answered back with three runs in the top of the second thanks to home runs from Casey Blake and Asdrubal Cabrera.

Helton would strike again in the bottom of the third, hitting a two-run double that scored Kaz Matsui and Matt Holliday to extend the Rockies lead 5-3. He’d add an RBI single in the fourth to make it a 7-3 ballgame and bring his total to six RBI.

Cleveland would score three more times in the game, but the Rockies bullpen managed to prevent any further damage and secure the 8-6 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

Aaron Cook will take over on the mound in Game 4 opposite Paul Byrd, as the Rockies will look to keep the offense rolling in an attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Who will be the hero for either team in this World Series? Tune in below to find out!