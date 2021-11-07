Rockies extend qualifying offer to Trevor Story

The deadline for teams to tender qualifying offers to pending free agents passed at 3:00 PM MST on Sunday afternoon, with Jeff Passan providing a full list of the players that received an offer.

Unsurprisingly, the Colorado Rockies have extended the qualifying offer to free agent shortstop Trevor Story. Valued at $18.4 million, Story can choose to accept the offer by November 17th, or he can turn down the offer and take his services elsewhere. Should the latter happen, the Rockies will receive a compensatory draft pick. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding breaks down the math:

... signs a contract elsewhere valued at $50 million or more, the #Rockies receive a pick after the 1st round and before Competitive Balance Round A. If he signs for less than $50 million, the pick will come after CB Round B. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) November 7, 2021

It’s not surprising that the Rockies extended the offer to Story, despite him being likely to turn it down. What is more surprising, however, is the Rockies not extending one to RHP Jon Gray.

Gray was pulled from the trading block at this year’s deadline with a mutual understanding that the two parties wished to stay together. However, things have not gone necessarily as planned. The Rockies did not submit an offer to Gray’s camp until the last home stand of the series, and the offer they did submit is considered low at three years, $35-40 million. For comparison, fellow rotation member Antonio Senzatela’s extension in October was for five years and $50.5 million.

Harding explained what the Rockies’ reasoning might be for not extending the QO to Gray:

... starter will blow away Gray with an offer the #Rockies aren't willing to beat. But nothing I have heard changes the fact Gray says he wants to stay and the team wants to keep him. This is just Gray accepting advice to exercise the right to field offers, which he has earned. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) November 7, 2021

All Rockies fans can do for now is wait and see what happens. There is a chance, though small, that Story accepts his QO after a down year and with a crowded shortstop market. He has ten days to make that decision. Meanwhile, Gray can field offers from both the Rockies and other teams in search of a starting pitcher in order to get however much he feels he is worth.