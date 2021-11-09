After a hard-fought battle on the mound, the Rockies dropped Game One of the simulation of the 2007 World Series against the Cleveland Indians. Jeff Francis kept pace with C.C. Sabathia through five innings but allowed five runs through 5 2⁄ 3 innings of work in the opener of the series.

With the score tied 3-3 in the sixth inning, Francis faced right fielder Franklin Gutierrez with a runner-on. Guiterrez then blasted a towering two-run shot to left-center field which was the deciding factor in the game.

The Rockies' offense struggled to score runs despite tallying 10 hits as a team. They failed to score another run after Garrett Atkins drove in two with a double in the third inning to give them the lead at the time. Their best chance came in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs. Willy Taveras then hit into a double play that resulted in Troy Tulowitzki being thrown out at home.

The Rockies will send Ubaldo Jiménez to the mound opposite Roberto Hernández for Cleveland. Can the Rockies offense come alive to provide some support to their starter? Or will a strong pitching performance be spoiled again as they attempt to even the series before heading back to Colorado? Tune in below to find out in Game Two of the What if... World Series!