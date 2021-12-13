Rockies announce 2022 coaching staff

The Colorado Rockies made the announcement this afternoon that they have finalized their coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

Some coaching changes were known prior to this afternoon’s announcement. Steve Foster, the pitching coach from 2015 through 2021, stepped away in order to fill a role similar to the freshly vacated director of pitching. It was then announced that Darryl Scott would replace Foster as pitching coach. Scott was the Rockies’ bullpen coach in 2020 and 2021.

Replacing Darryl Scott as bullpen coach is Reid Cornelius. Cornelius was previously with the Miami Marlins organization for a combined 17 seasons in a multitude of roles. Most recently he was the Marlin’s rehab pitching coach, and was the pitching coach for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers from 2017-18. Cornelius has previously worked with Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond in Florida.

Hitting coach Dave Magadan remains with the organization for his fourth season. Assistant hitting coach Jeff Salazar was let go following the 2021 season after five years in the position. The Rockies have hired two new assistants to work under Magadan. Andy González is a former infielder who played three seasons of major league ball with the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, and Miami Marlins. He has been with the Rockies organization for seven seasons, including working as the supervisor of player development with the former Rookie affiliate Grand Junction Rockies. The second assistant hired is P.J. Pilittere, previously the assistant hitting coach of the New York Yankees from 2018-21. A former farmhand player in the Yankees’ minor league system, Pilittere was a hitting coach at various levels of minor league baseball.

In addition to the Salazar departure, the Rockies also parted ways with major league coach Tim Doherty. Doherty was with the organization for six years, with 2021 being his first season coaching at the major league level. Director of pitching Mark Wiley has retired, with his role being filled in a similar capacity by Steve Foster.

Third base coach Stu Cole, first base coach Ron Gideon, and bench coach Mike Redmond will all remain with the Rockies for the 2022 season. Bud Black also returns as manager for the final year of his current contract with the Rockies.

★ ★ ★

Purple Row will update as the situation develops.