Affected by Altitide: We’re Locked Out

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is back for 2021 with all new hosts. Staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Evan, Skyler, and Mac stumble their way through the unknown, as the owners have unanimously voted to initiate a lockout prior to recording. The lockout will last until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement can be ratified, and your hosts will try to help you navigate through what that means for you, the Colorado Rockies, and for baseball. The week leading up to the lockout was pretty nuts though, right?

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude runs monthly during the offseason and features roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may have made copies of the stadium keys. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, December 3, 2021. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.