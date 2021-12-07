After winning three straight games, the SimRockies dropped Game Five to Cleveland by a score of 5-3, forcing a Game Six and a return to the state of Ohio to determine the World Series.

C.C. Sabathia stifled the Rockies offense yet again, tossing seven strong innings and allowing just three runs, and besting Jeff Francis. Francis labored through five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, including two home runs but the struggles came from missed opportunities on offense.

Costly base running errors were at the root of the Rockies' troubles in the game. Multiple times the Rockies had something brewing, only to be caught dead in the water on the base paths. Matt Holliday was picked off at first-base, Yorvit Torrealba was thrown out trying to advance to third on a fly ball, and Willy Taveras was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. These showcased some of the mental errors the Rockies had, despite a fairly close game.

Holliday was a staple for the offense yet again, getting two hits and driving in a pair of runs for the Rockies while Todd Helton added an RBI single, but that was all for the Rockies as they scattered hits throughout the lineup but nothing that made significant impacts.

The series now returns to Cleveland for Game Six where the Rockies will turn to Ubaldo Jiménez (1-0) yet again with the hopes that he can have a repeat of his dominance in Game Two. Cleveland will send Roberto Hernández (0-1) to the mound, the losing pitcher in their previous match-up. Can the Rockies get that elusive final win? Check out the video below to see if they can defeat Cleveland in our alternate universe simulation!