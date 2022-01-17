Affected by Altitude: Off-season Hurdles

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

Evan, Mac, and Skyler are joined by Purple Row managing editor Sam Bradfield to discuss all the off-season goings-on in our first episode of 2022. The Colorado Rockies have made some... divisive changes to their front office since last we all met. The Rockies face criticism for being too insular. Clint Hurdle returning to the fold could be a good move, while Sterling Monfort’s quiet promotion to director of professional scouting has faced tremendous backlash. Meanwhile, the Rockies have done a good job casting a wide net looking for fresh faces to restock their analytics team and make additions to the coaching staff.

We also ask the question: what former Rockie or “nostalgia hire” would you want to see brought back to the organization in a coaching role? What makes a good leader and constitutes a good energy to bring into the clubhouse?

Plus: lockout news and waiting for the season to start, the Todd Helton HoF watch, and some really excellent and exciting moves for the diversity of our sport in the future.

Affected by Altitude runs monthly during the offseason and features roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors.

This episode was recorded on Friday, January 14, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.