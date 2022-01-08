Rockies name Sterling Monfort director of professional scouting

In addition the changes made to the coaching staff for the 2022 season, the Colorado Rockies have quietly promoted owner Dick Monfort’s youngest son Sterling Monfort to director of professional scouting. This news comes via an article released by Baseball America on Friday.

A graduate of Arizona State University, the 30-year old Sterling Monfort has been working in daily baseball operations with the Rockies since he graduated. He was a coaching assistant with the then-Rookie League Grand Junction Rockies for the 2013 season. Starting with the 2014 season Monfort has worked with the big league team as a scouting and field advisor, and was promoted to the position of assistant director of scouting operations in 2018. In total, he has just under eight years of experience under his belt and has never worked with another organization.

Monfort will be filling the shoes of former assistant GM Jon Weil, who parted ways with the Rockies organization during the 2021 season. He will also report directly to new general manager Bill Schmidt.

