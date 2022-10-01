Dodgers 6, Rockies 4: Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory

If the Colorado Rockies were going to win a single game of this brutal six game marathon against the Los Angeles Dodgers, tonight was probably their best opportunity. They had their best pitcher on the mound in Kyle Freeland, were facing off against a rookie pitcher with limited experience, and even managed to have a 4-1 lead early enough for there to be some excitement. Naturally the Rockies melted down in miserable fashion to lose 6-4 against the NL West Champions. The Rockies are 1-11 in their last 12 games, have lost seven straight games, and are no longer able to reach 70 wins on the season. Four games remain in this unpleasant 2022 campaign.

Freeland has a strong showing in his final start of the season

Rockies left-handed starter Kyle Freeland needed to bounce back from a tough final start at home last weekend, and that’s exactly what he did. Freeland worked 5 2⁄ 3 innings tonight while holding back the Dodgers. He kept the best offense in baseball to one run despite giving up seven hits and walking three batters. He tied his season high for strikeouts with eight. Freeland was pulled in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs and two on, putting an end to his season. Justin Lawrence struck out Mookie Betts for the final out of the frame. Freeland ends his season with an ERA of 4.53, the best of all Rockies starters. Per DNVR’s Patrick Lyons, his 1.41 WHIP, 131 strikeouts, and 174 2⁄ 3 innings pitched, and approximately 2.2 rWAR are all the second best figures in his career.

A brutal bullpen meltdown

The Rockies were carrying a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning thanks to Kyle Freeland and Justin Lawrence. Over thirty minutes later at the end of the seventh the game would be tied without the Dodgers getting a single hit. Dinelson Lamet walked three straight batters, throwing 15 pitches and only three strikes. Lamet was pulled for Chad Smith, who walked another two consecutive batters to gift the Dodgers two free runs. The bases were still loaded and it was now 4-3. A Cody Bellinger scrifice fly would tie up the game before Smith walked a third batter, the sixth walk of the inning. The Rockies have only walked five batters in a row twice in team history, once tonight and once back in 1997. The Rockies’ six walks in the seventh inning were the most walks allowed in a single inning by any team this season. Extremely tall rookie Gavin Hollowell managed to get the final two outs of the inning against tough customers Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts, but he would face his own struggles in the bottom of the eighth, Hollowell gave up back-to-back singles to kick off the inning and then walked the bases loaded. Joey Gallo’s third career sacrifice fly and a Cody Bellinger single put the Dodgers up 6-4, which would be the final score. Ty Blach hit a batter but mercifully managed to end the inning. The Rockies bullpen gave up five runs on three hits and an unacceptable seven walks.

One inning of offense

For a minute it looked like what offense the Rockies managed to scrape together would be enough. After the familiar sight of grounding into an inning-ending double play with runners in scoring position to kick off the game in the top of the first, the Rockies would only have one baserunner and no hits until the fourth inning. Ryan McMahon led off the fourth with his 20th home run of the season. With this solo shit he has hit 20 or more home runs in three of his professional seasons. CJ Cron and Brendan Rodgers both hit singles and set the plate for Randal Grichuk, who was returning to the lineup after time away due to illness. Grichuk hammered a three-run home run to put the Rockies up 4-1 after four. After the bullpen meltdown the Rockies were unable to score any more runs and only had two more hits the entire rest of the game. Brendan Rodgers, Yonathan Daza, and Ryan McMahon all had two-hit nights and the Rockies had eight hits as a team.

Your 20th edition of a RYMAC JACK in 2022!



The third time in his career @Ry_McMahon has reached the 20 HR mark! pic.twitter.com/p30swPZhnK — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 2, 2022

Ball meets bat. Ball goes far! Number 18 for @RGrich15 to give the #Rockies a four-spot in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/434A9d1pcy — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 2, 2022

Coming Up Next

The Rockies will play an afternoon game tomorrow afternoon with Germán Márquez making his final start of the 2022 season. Márquez will face off against former teammate Tyler Anderson and his 2.54 ERA. The first pitch will be at 2:10 PM MDT.