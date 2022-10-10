Affected by Altitude: It’s Finally Over

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

The 2022 season has mercifully come to an end for the Colorado Rockies, and Skyler and Evan are here with a postmortem on a frustrating and difficult season. The record was bad, changes need to be made, and Kyle Freeland—now a veteran leader—has publicly called for change in the organization. On the bright side, the Rockies have less-than-zero odds at the top overall draft pick. We also catch up on things around the MLB like Aaron Judge’s home run record, the grand finale for Albert Pujols (the MACHINE), and Shohei Ohtani’s incredible season.

