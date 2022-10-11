 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 2022 Purple Row MLB ALDS and NLDS bracket challenge

The table is set. Which teams will progress?

By Renee Dechert
/ new

The weekend saw MLB’s first Wild Card Series with the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres moving to the ALDS and NLDS, respectively.

This graphic shows the schedule for the MLB playoffs.
The 2022 Playoff Bracket
MLB.com

My bracket is broken (I went one for four), but I have to say that I loved the format and having my weekend absolutely absorbed by terrific baseball.

Today, the next round begins. Here’s when and how to watch:

Tuesday

You can see the rest of the schedule here. In the near term, the NL will play on Wednesday, and the AL will play on Thursday.

★ ★ ★

Let me pose two questions. First, what did you think of the three-game series format? In case you’re interested, Ryan Spilborghs liked it:

Second, who do you see going to the ALCS and NLCS?

Me? I’m looking forward to another full day of excellent baseball. Let the games continue!

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...