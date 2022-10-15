This week in purple: Where to start?

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week that has passed us by. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below and a platform for community discussion in the comments.

This week, the Colorado Rockies began rebuilding for 2023.

Dave Magadan is out as hitting coach, and Stu Cole has been reassigned to the Rockies’ MiLB system.

Dave Magadan is out as hitting coach. The Rockies have a chance to bring in new ideas to revitalize the struggling Colorado offense. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the Rockies conducted a legit search to find the right coach for the job? https://t.co/vomMcnliFc — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 14, 2022

Arbitration decisions are looming in the near future.

“The #Rockies have six players eligible for arbitration this offseason, and there will be some important moves that could be made to the roster.” https://t.co/RvsOQ1lUuA — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 12, 2022

What will the Rockies do about center field?

The Rockies will be searching for an upgrade in center field that can also handle a lead off role. If they had been looking sooner, they could have already acquired a player of that caliber. https://t.co/fvL9Vhzb5i — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 10, 2022

Maybe the Avs can provide a way forward for the struggling Rockies.

The same week that #Rockies owner Dick Monfort sent out his end-of-season letter admitting to a disappointing season, the #GoAvsGo raised their third Stanley Cup Banner. Can the Rockies find inspiration from their neighbors in downtown Denver? https://t.co/nSLQoZEhNy — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 13, 2022

Let’s reconsider the postseason.

A History of Colorado Rockies Postseasons — under modern playoff expansion.



The franchise story could be so different. https://t.co/TO2v1B3ND8 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 11, 2022

The latest Affected by Altitude podcast is available for your weekend listening pleasure.

The 2022 #Rockies season has come to an end, and @sideline_crowd and @evan_lang27 wrap things up, discuss Kyle Freeland’s call for change, and explore some MLB news. https://t.co/bRBkZvadwf — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 10, 2022

Don’t forget about the Rockies prospects in the Arizona Fall League.

Zac Veen is dazzling down in the AFL and continues to excel in the minors. His arrival in Colorado may not be too far off in 2023. https://t.co/QavK69NOe5 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 9, 2022

And we’ve started our “Ranking the Rockies” series, which is linked here.

