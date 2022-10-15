 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This week in purple: Where to start?

Colorado Rockies discussion thread for Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week that has passed us by. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below and a platform for community discussion in the comments.

This week, the Colorado Rockies began rebuilding for 2023.

ICYMI, here are some of last week’s articles.

  • Dave Magadan is out as hitting coach, and Stu Cole has been reassigned to the Rockies’ MiLB system.
  • Arbitration decisions are looming in the near future.
  • What will the Rockies do about center field?
  • Maybe the Avs can provide a way forward for the struggling Rockies.
  • Let’s reconsider the postseason.
  • The latest Affected by Altitude podcast is available for your weekend listening pleasure.
  • Don’t forget about the Rockies prospects in the Arizona Fall League.
  • And we’ve started our “Ranking the Rockies” series, which is linked here.

Have a great weekend, everyone, and enjoy playoff baseball. We’ll be back with new articles on Monday.

