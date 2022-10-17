Affected by Altitude: All Around Me Are Familiar Faces (of the Franchise)

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Evan, Skyler, and Mac discuss the biggest news of the young offseason for the Colorado Rockies: hitting coach Dave Magadan is gone. What does this mean for the future of the Rockies and who should come in to instill a new hitting philosophy with a struggling offense? Stu Cole has also been moved. The longtime third base coach has been reassigned to a minor league role. With one face leaving, the Rockies might have a new face (of the franchise) on the big league roster soon as Zac Veen impresses down in the Arizona Fall League. When can we expect him? It’s also time for our September/October players of the month!

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not want Dodger Stadium to sink into the sea. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, October 14th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.