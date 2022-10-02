Colorado Rockies game no. 159 thread: Germán Márquez vs Tyler Anderson

The Colorado Rockies fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the most painful losses of the season on Saturday. They hope that they can avoid another such embarrassment on Sunday as they once again attempt to wrest victory from MLB’s best team, who are led by a familiar face.

Germán Márquez (8-13, 5.12 ERA) will be making his final start of the season. It’s largely been a disappointing 2022 for the right-hander, and September was one of his roughest patches as he tossed five starts to a 5.90 ERA. Sunday will be his fifth outing against the Dodgers this season - he owns a 7.71 ERA in those contests, The Rockies are 1-3 in those games.

If there’s room for hope, it’s in the fact that Márquez typically pitches fairly well at Dodger Stadium. In his previous seven starts there, he’s held opponents to a .189 average and owns a 2.62 ERA. Hopefully he’ll have a little extra in the tank as he attempts to end the season on a high note.

A victory would be made that much sweeter if he’s able to collect it over the most recent Rockie-turned-top-flight-Dodger, Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.54 ERA). The 32-year-old southpaw has had a career season, easily his best in the majors. He’s posted a career-best in just about every conceivable category, and is looking to put a stamp on things in his final start before the postseason.

This is Anderson’s fourth outing - third start - against Colorado this season. Through 17 innings, he owns a 2.65 ERA and a 1-1 record.

The Rockies are continuing to give the next generation the spotlight as Sean Bouchard, Michael Toglia, and Ezequiel Tovar are in the lineup. Toglia’s at first base, and C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth.

Colorado enters Sunday’s contest having lost seven straight. Will the LA sun bring with it a reprieve from the end-of-season skid? Let’s find out.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: