This Week in Purple: Looking back and looking forward

Colorado Rockies discussion thread for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

ICYMI, here are some of last week’s articles.

  • Kenneth Weber started the week by pointing out just how bad the Colorado Rockies pitching was in 2022. He’s also provided an update on the Arizona Fall League:
  • Since it’s the MLB postseason, revisit some Rocktober memories with Paul Elliot:
  • Curious about changes to the 40-man roster? Skyler Timmins has some thoughts:
  • The Rockies and hitting coach Dave Magadan have parted ways. Who should get the job? Evan Lang has some ideas:
  • Joelle Milholm considers Ryan McMahon’s being announced as a Gold Glove finalist:
  • The Affected by Altitude podcast dropped another episode if you’re looking for something Rockies-related to listen to this weekend:

And our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

And enjoy our Tweet of the Week:

Have a great weekend, everyone, and enjoy playoff baseball. We’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

