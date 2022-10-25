Welcome to the 2022 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2022. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.

★ ★ ★

No. 30, Noah Davis: -0.1 rWAR

The tale of 2022 MLB Noah Davis is quite short. The right-handed starter was initially called up straight from the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats on September 16, but was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before he made a single appearance. He was recalled again on October 4 and pitched a single inning of relief the next day against the Dodgers in the season finale. In that inning, he allowed two runs on three hits. He served up a solo homer to Cody Bellinger on the second pitch of his inning, and also walked Miguel Vargas while striking out Joey Gallo and Austin Barnes. In total, Davis threw 32 pitches at the MLB level in 2022 — 23 for strikes.

Davis was initially drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 11th round of the 2018 draft out of UC Santa Barbara. He was traded to the Rockies alongside Case Williams in July 2021 for Mychal Givens. In 2021, he made six starts for the Spokane Indians, including one complete game. He posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in those six starts, which earned him a promotion to Double-A in 2022. Davis started 26 games, posting an 8-8 record, 5.54 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 133 1⁄ 3 innings. Once he was optioned from MLB to Triple-A, Davis made one start with the Albuquerque Isotopes. He pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings, allowed one run on six hits, walked two and struck out two for a 1.93 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in Triple-A.

While Davis’ 2022 MLB cameo was quite short, he could be a factor in the starting rotation in 2022 depending on how everything else shakes out. He will likely start 2023 in Triple-A and go from there.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!