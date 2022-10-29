This Week in Purple: Scary Season

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Dinger decided on Star Wars for his Halloween costume this year, hence the photo. (It was Star Wars or the Easter Bunny….)

ICYMI, here are last week’s articles from Purple Row.

Kenneth Weber started the week by exploring the potential of the Colorado Rockies trading Brendan Rodgers. He also provided an update on the Arizona Fall League:

It’s questionable that the Rockies will seriously contend in the next three years with Brendan Rodgers. Because of that, the front office needs to seriously consider trading him to improve the outlook of their next contending team. https://t.co/8khDNy1L7Q — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 24, 2022

Does the new MLB playoff format work? Paul Elliott weighs in.

MLB’s new playoff format has become the topic of plenty of controversy with the best three NL teams in the regular season failing to make it past the NLDS. Here are a few suggestions to avoid this: https://t.co/TJkKcWlvRT — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 25, 2022

Skyler Timmins considers whether the Rockies should sign Noah Syndergaard. (Warning: Thor references abound.)

The #Rockies could use an upgrade in the starting rotation, could Noah Syndergaard be an ideal option? https://t.co/dBQo55gl6B — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 26, 2022

The Rockies need a new hitting coach. Evan Lang has some potential candidates.

We continue to explore who the #Rockies should bring in as their new hitting coach for the 2023 season. https://t.co/8zY5ZBtlWA — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 27, 2022

Joelle Milholm finished out the week with a discussion on how the new schedule format means less games against division opponents and the Rockies need to capitalize.

6 fewer games against the Dodgers. 6 fewer games against the Giants. That’s gotta help the Rockies win more games in 2023. But the roster has to be better if the Rockies actually want increase their chances of making the postseason. https://t.co/lngKjjHmDm — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 28, 2022

Ranking the Rockies

And our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Awards Season Continues

Congratulations go out to Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Blackmon for being named Silver Slugger finalists!

Brendan Rodgers also won the Fielding Bible award for second basemen! His 22 DRS not only led all second basemen in the league, but was the second best figure at all positions in 2022!

2022 Fielding Bible Awards



2B Winner – Brendan Rodgers, Rockies



* 1st career Fielding Bible Award



* Led all 2B in Defensive Runs Saved

(19 diving plays were most at the position)



* 2nd Rockies 2B to win Fielding Bible Award

(DJ LeMahieu)@Broddddd3 #rockies #losrockies pic.twitter.com/X9lRnjsFVG — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) October 27, 2022

Tweet of the Week

And enjoy our Tweet of the Week, which lets you try your skill as an umpire. Spoiler: Elias Díaz makes an appearance. (I got 6 of 7.)

This is fun. Check it out. https://t.co/zMLWmRGz9Z — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) October 26, 2022

Recommended Viewing

This week’s recommended viewing suggested by our own Mario DeGenz. It’s a long but interesting interview with Rockies closer Daniel Bard about his journey through the yips.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Enjoy the World Series, and may you get more treats than tricks.

We’ll be back with new articles on Monday.

