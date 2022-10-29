 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: Scary Season

Colorado Rockies discussion thread for Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Renee Dechert and Evan Lang
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Dinger decided on Star Wars for his Halloween costume this year, hence the photo. (It was Star Wars or the Easter Bunny….)

ICYMI, here are last week’s articles from Purple Row.

  • Kenneth Weber started the week by exploring the potential of the Colorado Rockies trading Brendan Rodgers. He also provided an update on the Arizona Fall League:
  • Does the new MLB playoff format work? Paul Elliott weighs in.
  • Skyler Timmins considers whether the Rockies should sign Noah Syndergaard. (Warning: Thor references abound.)
  • The Rockies need a new hitting coach. Evan Lang has some potential candidates.
  • Joelle Milholm finished out the week with a discussion on how the new schedule format means less games against division opponents and the Rockies need to capitalize.

Ranking the Rockies

And our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Awards Season Continues

Congratulations go out to Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Blackmon for being named Silver Slugger finalists!

This graphic shows Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Blackmon high-fiving. It celebrates their being finalists for Silver Sluggers. Paul Elliot

Brendan Rodgers also won the Fielding Bible award for second basemen! His 22 DRS not only led all second basemen in the league, but was the second best figure at all positions in 2022!

Tweet of the Week

And enjoy our Tweet of the Week, which lets you try your skill as an umpire. Spoiler: Elias Díaz makes an appearance. (I got 6 of 7.)

Recommended Viewing

This week’s recommended viewing suggested by our own Mario DeGenz. It’s a long but interesting interview with Rockies closer Daniel Bard about his journey through the yips.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Enjoy the World Series, and may you get more treats than tricks.

We’ll be back with new articles on Monday.

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

