The Albuquerque Isotopes (2-1, 62-86 overall) wrapped up their 2022 campaign with a series win against El Paso (SD), taking two of the final three games of the season.

Carlos Perez was voted the power hitter of the year for the ‘Topes, and he gave one final example why with a homer, two doubles and 1.198 OPS in the series. It was a tremendous season for Perez, who tied his career-high with 31 home runs this season.

The same sentiment applies to Wynton Bernard, who posted a .300 average in his three games against the Chihuahuas. Bernard finished the season with 31 doubles, 21 home runs and 30 stolen bases on his way to a remarkable .333/.387/.590 slash line. His performance earned him a long-awaited but well-deserved MLB debut in August, providing one of the best stories for the organization in a tough year.

Another veteran minor leaguer that provided a terrific season was D.J. Peterson, who eclipsed the 20 homer mark for the first time since 2014.

Newcomer Brenton Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) slowed down a touch after his scorching-hot first week with the team, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t still superb. All three of Doyle’s knocks in the series went for extra-bases, two of which went the distance for home runs.

Doyle was one of the many additions to the Albuquerque roster from the Double-A ranks during the course of the year. Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP) spent a considerable amount of the year with Isotopes, posting 15 homers and a .933 OPS in 65 games, before getting a full-time spot with the Major League squad. Sean Bouchard also posted a healthy .300/.404/.635 line in his 69 games before getting the call-up. Albuquerque fans also briefly saw Michael Toglia (No. 7 PuRP) and Ezequiel Tovar (No. 6 PuRP) dawn a uniform before their trip to the majors.

Strong offense was the positive storyline for Albuquerque this season as they belted a league-leading 240 home runs and set a modern record for grand slams in a season by any team, major or minor league. But they only managed to win 62 games, which is tied for third-fewest in team history.

That minuscule win-total can be attributed to the Isotopes’ pitching, which experienced dreadful overall numbers. Their 6.89 ERA was not only the worst in the Pacific Coast League, but the highest total for any full-season affiliate at all four levels of the minors. Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP) posted a 3.83 ERA in 11 starts before sticking on the Rockies roster. His ERA stands as the lone sub-5.00 ERA by any pitcher that made two or more starts for the club.

AFL: Salt River Rafters

Looking ahead, the Salt River Rafters will kick-off their 2022 season on Monday against the Surprise Saguaros. They are slated to play six games each week, with Sunday a recurring off-day. The AFL Home Run Derby will be held on November 5th at Sloan Park (CHC) with the Fall Stars Game scheduled for the following day. The AFL Championship Game is scheduled for November 12th.

We’ll keep you posted on the performance all eight Colorado Rockies’ prospects on the roster during the course of the season.

Warming Bernabel (IF)

Blair Calvo (P)

Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (P)

Braxton Fulford (C)

Stephen Jones (P)

Peter Lambert (P)

Grant Lavigne (IF)

Zac Veen (OF)

Top 30 PuRPs

★ ★ ★

Week of 9/26-10/2 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drew Romo 3 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elehuris Montero 5 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ezequiel Tovar 6 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Michael Toglia 7 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 2/6 0 2 2 0 Brenton Doyle 10 Triple-A 3/12 2 7 2 0 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warming Bernabel 18 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willie MacIver 28 Triple-A 1/7 0 2 1 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Julio Carreras HM Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Week of 9/26-10/2 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 ACL (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joe Rock 16 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Noah Davis 19 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 4.0 1/1 2 5 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McCade Brown 29 Low-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tony Locey HM Double-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 1/0 1.0 0/0 1 1 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 114/466 12 132 64 55 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 73/233 6 71 21 9 Drew Romo 3 High-A 95/374 5 81 35 18 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 79/255 15 63 27 4 Ezequiel Tovar 6 MLB 91/285 14 66 27 17 Michael Toglia 7 MLB 107/429 30 149 60 7 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 95/379 6 72 53 11 Brenton Doyle 10 Triple-A 130/507 26 171 28 23 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 131/449 15 67 87 26 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 115/367 14 56 31 23 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 127/449 10 134 68 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 116/450 14 115 36 6 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 135/475 21 114 39 5 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 66/206 4 35 24 13 Hunter Goodman 27 Double-A 154/523 36 151 40 6 Willie MacIver 28 Triple-A 83/367 15 114 39 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 102/391 6 89 30 37 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 130/462 11 127 36 19 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 115/402 11 71 78 17 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 111/396 8 87 11 22

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 8/6 28.2 18/17 25 5 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A 10/10 17.2 6/6 25 6 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 ACL 5/3 11.2 5/5 23 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 Double-A 22/22 115.2 72/62 120 50 Noah Davis 19 MLB 26/26 133.1 86/82 152 60 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 28/28 141.2 84/78 144 79 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 13/11 51.1 23/17 64 17 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 24/24 102.0 67/63 76 34 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 18/18 89.2 56/52 118 23 Tony Locey HM Double-A 26/20 102.2 82/71 93 67 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 58/0 57.0 46/42 65 32 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 22/22 99.1 72/62 89 51

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: Season concluded

Double-A Hartford: Season concluded

High-A Spokane: Season concluded

Low-A Fresno: Season concluded