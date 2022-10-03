The Albuquerque Isotopes (2-1, 62-86 overall) wrapped up their 2022 campaign with a series win against El Paso (SD), taking two of the final three games of the season.
Carlos Perez was voted the power hitter of the year for the ‘Topes, and he gave one final example why with a homer, two doubles and 1.198 OPS in the series. It was a tremendous season for Perez, who tied his career-high with 31 home runs this season.
The same sentiment applies to Wynton Bernard, who posted a .300 average in his three games against the Chihuahuas. Bernard finished the season with 31 doubles, 21 home runs and 30 stolen bases on his way to a remarkable .333/.387/.590 slash line. His performance earned him a long-awaited but well-deserved MLB debut in August, providing one of the best stories for the organization in a tough year.
Another veteran minor leaguer that provided a terrific season was D.J. Peterson, who eclipsed the 20 homer mark for the first time since 2014.
Newcomer Brenton Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) slowed down a touch after his scorching-hot first week with the team, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t still superb. All three of Doyle’s knocks in the series went for extra-bases, two of which went the distance for home runs.
Doyle was one of the many additions to the Albuquerque roster from the Double-A ranks during the course of the year. Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP) spent a considerable amount of the year with Isotopes, posting 15 homers and a .933 OPS in 65 games, before getting a full-time spot with the Major League squad. Sean Bouchard also posted a healthy .300/.404/.635 line in his 69 games before getting the call-up. Albuquerque fans also briefly saw Michael Toglia (No. 7 PuRP) and Ezequiel Tovar (No. 6 PuRP) dawn a uniform before their trip to the majors.
Strong offense was the positive storyline for Albuquerque this season as they belted a league-leading 240 home runs and set a modern record for grand slams in a season by any team, major or minor league. But they only managed to win 62 games, which is tied for third-fewest in team history.
That minuscule win-total can be attributed to the Isotopes’ pitching, which experienced dreadful overall numbers. Their 6.89 ERA was not only the worst in the Pacific Coast League, but the highest total for any full-season affiliate at all four levels of the minors. Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP) posted a 3.83 ERA in 11 starts before sticking on the Rockies roster. His ERA stands as the lone sub-5.00 ERA by any pitcher that made two or more starts for the club.
AFL: Salt River Rafters
Looking ahead, the Salt River Rafters will kick-off their 2022 season on Monday against the Surprise Saguaros. They are slated to play six games each week, with Sunday a recurring off-day. The AFL Home Run Derby will be held on November 5th at Sloan Park (CHC) with the Fall Stars Game scheduled for the following day. The AFL Championship Game is scheduled for November 12th.
We’ll keep you posted on the performance all eight Colorado Rockies’ prospects on the roster during the course of the season.
- Warming Bernabel (IF)
- Blair Calvo (P)
- Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (P)
- Braxton Fulford (C)
- Stephen Jones (P)
- Peter Lambert (P)
- Grant Lavigne (IF)
- Zac Veen (OF)
Week of 9/26-10/2 (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Michael Toglia
|7
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|2/6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Brenton Doyle
|10
|Triple-A
|3/12
|2
|7
|2
|0
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Triple-A
|1/7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Week of 9/26-10/2 (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|High-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jaden Hill
|12
|Low-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|ACL (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Joe Rock
|16
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Noah Davis
|19
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|1/1
|4.0
|1/1
|2
|5
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|Low-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|1/0
|1.0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Season to Date (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|Double-A
|114/466
|12
|132
|64
|55
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|73/233
|6
|71
|21
|9
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|95/374
|5
|81
|35
|18
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|79/255
|15
|63
|27
|4
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|MLB
|91/285
|14
|66
|27
|17
|Michael Toglia
|7
|MLB
|107/429
|30
|149
|60
|7
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|95/379
|6
|72
|53
|11
|Brenton Doyle
|10
|Triple-A
|130/507
|26
|171
|28
|23
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|12/37
|2
|7
|6
|0
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|131/449
|15
|67
|87
|26
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|115/367
|14
|56
|31
|23
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|127/449
|10
|134
|68
|2
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|116/450
|14
|115
|36
|6
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|135/475
|21
|114
|39
|5
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|66/206
|4
|35
|24
|13
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|Double-A
|154/523
|36
|151
|40
|6
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Triple-A
|83/367
|15
|114
|39
|10
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|102/391
|6
|89
|30
|37
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|Double-A
|130/462
|11
|127
|36
|19
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|27/99
|1
|25
|12
|7
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|115/402
|11
|71
|78
|17
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|111/396
|8
|87
|11
|22
Season to Date (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|High-A
|8/6
|28.2
|18/17
|25
|5
|Jaden Hill
|12
|Low-A
|10/10
|17.2
|6/6
|25
|6
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL (IL)
|1/1
|2.0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|ACL
|5/3
|11.2
|5/5
|23
|2
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|11/11
|51.2
|25/22
|60
|18
|Joe Rock
|16
|Double-A
|22/22
|115.2
|72/62
|120
|50
|Noah Davis
|19
|MLB
|26/26
|133.1
|86/82
|152
|60
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|28/28
|141.2
|84/78
|144
|79
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|Low-A
|13/11
|51.1
|23/17
|64
|17
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|24/24
|102.0
|67/63
|76
|34
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|18/18
|89.2
|56/52
|118
|23
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|26/20
|102.2
|82/71
|93
|67
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|58/0
|57.0
|46/42
|65
|32
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|22/22
|99.1
|72/62
|89
|51
Upcoming Schedule
Triple-A Albuquerque: Season concluded
Double-A Hartford: Season concluded
High-A Spokane: Season concluded
Low-A Fresno: Season concluded
