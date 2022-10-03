Affected by Altitude: Don’t Send Me On My Way (to Dodger Stadium)

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Skyler, Evan, and Mac prepare for the end of the season, and several Colorado Rockies players have already reached the end of theirs. Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe, and Carlos Estévez are done for the year on the IL. Meanwhile, we break down Bill Schmidt’s baffling but not unexpected comments on the Rockies’ 2022 performance. You can also learn what the Rockies and Dragon Ball Z have in common. We also explore the Rockies being just okay at home instead of putting up strong numbers at Coors Field and despair at the long and exhausting road trip that leads us to the season’s end.

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not want Dodger Stadium to sink into the sea. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, September 30th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.