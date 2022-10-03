Colorado Rockies game no. 160 thread: José Ureña vs Tony Gonsolin

On this fine October 3rd, the Rockies will look to make “fetch” happen with their second-straight win against the Dodgers in this brutal six-game stretch to end the season — the first six-game series in franchise history. Prior to yesterday’s win, they lost a season-high seven-straight games and finished September with a 9-17 record. That’s the second-most September losses behind the 2012 club, who went 9-20.

The Rockies have been personally victimized by the Dodgers over the past few years (as has all of baseball, if we’re being completely honest). They’ve gone just 6-10 against the Dodgers in 2022: 5-5 at Coors Field and 1-5 at Dodger Stadium. They’ve also gone 10-30 at Dodger Stadium since 2018. The only other ballpark where the Rockies hold a worse winning percentage in the NL over that span is Busch Stadium (1-13).

José Ureña (3-8, 5.24 ERA) will try to stand up to the Plastics Dodgers. In his last time out against San Francisco on Sept. 28, he earned his third-straight losing decision. He allowed three runs (two earned) across five innings with a season-high four walks and season-high tying six strikeouts. It was the third time he achieved six strikeouts, with the last time being on Sept. 22 — also against the Giants. It’s been an up-and-down season for Ureña, who will be competing for a 2023 roster spot, so hopefully he can go out on a high note.

Ureña will be up against first-time All-Star Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA), who was activated off the Injured List this morning. He was placed there on Aug. 29 with a right forearm strain. Gonsolin has allowed two runs or fewer in 19 of his 23 starts, and thrown 6+ innings in 11 starts. He is the Dodgers’ second starter to record 16 wins (Julio Urías has 17). In his last outing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 23, he threw five innings of one-run ball while walking two and striking out three.

Who will triumph? Tune in to find out!

First Pitch: 8:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: