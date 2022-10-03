Rockies 2, Dodgers 1: Grool!

That was so fetch! The Rockies were able to out-pitch the Dodgers’ bullpen and secure back-to-back wins against LA — their first back-to-back wins since Sept. 17 and 18 against the Chicago Cubs.

José Ureña, I love your work!

Ureña continued his strong September with a six-inning outing. In each of his past five starts, he has pitched 5+ innings and allowed two runs or less. He also has a 2.25 ERA in those five starts. Tonight, he allowed five hits, striking out four and not walking a single Dodger. Ureña induced nine ground-ball outs and only allowed the one homer to Trayce Thompson in the third, and really made a case for the Rockies to bring him back next year.

In the last three games as a whole, each of the Rockies starters has pitched a quality start. Last night, Germán Márquez pitched six innings or one-hit/one-run ball and Kyle Freeland went 5 2⁄ 3 while allowing one run on seven hits. Márquez and Freeland also each struck out eight Dodgers. If nothing else, the Rockies pitching is showing that they’ll go out strong.

Three hits for you, Sean Bouchard! You go, Sean Bouchard!

Sean Bouchard has continued to make noise since being recalled on August 30. Since then, he’s gone 21-for-60 (.350) with four doubles, two homers, 10 RBI, 18 walks, and 19 strikeouts. Tonight he came up big with two doubles, and was finally able to come around on a Michael Toglia RBI single in the ninth to break the 1-1 tie that had been in place since the third inning.

“I will keep you here all night!” (“We can’t keep them past the ninth inning.”) “I will keep you here ‘til the ninth inning!”

Speaking of ties, the Rockies bullpen held quite nicely after the sixth inning to maintain said 1-1 tie until the time was right. Jake Bird came in to pitch the seventh and eighth, and he struck out two Dodgers and limited the damage otherwise. Three of the other four outs came via the ground-ball, and he got Max Muncy to fly to center right away.

Justin Lawrence came on in the ninth. He gave up a lead-off single to Trea Turner and a few loud fly-outs (they were outs), but was able to secure his first career big-league save as the Rockies out-pitched the Dodgers.

Up Next

The Rox have two more against the formidable Dodgers. Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA) will take the mound for his final start of 2022 against Julio Urías (17-7, 2.12 ERA). First pitch is at 8:10pm MT. See you then!