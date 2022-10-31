Affected by Altitude: I got a Gold Glove! I got a Silver Slugger! ...I got a rock [ies].

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

In this week’s extremely spooky episode, Mac, Skyler, and Evan discuss last minute Colorado Rockies Halloween costumes. After a week off, Mac explains his Player of the Month choices for September and October in Ezequiel Tovar and Justin Lawrence. From there we dive into nominations for hardware. The Rockies have two Gold Glove and Silver Slugger nominees apiece. Who are they and do they have a chance of winning? We also chat playoffs as the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies has finally started.

This episode was recorded on Friday, October 28th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.