Colorado Rockies game no. 161 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Julio Urías

With just two games to go, the Rockies have somehow found life in Los Angeles and taken back-to-back games from the 110-win Dodgers, becoming the first team in MLB history to do so. Now rookie Ryan Feltner will attempt to make further history by delivering a win in the final game of his first full season in the majors.

Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA) has had an up-and-down campaign. He’s done a better job of keeping the ball in the park recently, but hasn’t thrown a quality start since August 20th. Feltner figures to be an important part of Colorado’s 2023 plans, so finishing this season on a high note could go a long way to setting him up for success next campaign.

The only prior experience he holds against LA comes in the form of a relief appearance back in July in which he threw 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

Attempting to get the home team back into the win column is Julio Urías (17-7, 2.12 ERA), the 26-year-old starter who is somehow already in his seventh season in MLB. He’s no stranger to the Rockies as he owns a 4.99 ERA in 18 games against them. The left-hander typically has a tough time against Colorado and has struggled more against them this season than just about any other club.

After scoring just two runs yesterday, the Rockies bats will try to do more significant damage to Urías. Perhaps C.J. Cron, who’s hitting .304 against the southpaw, can spark some offense. Elehuris Montero is back in the lineup at third base and hitting seventh, while Randal Grichuk bats first.

Interestingly, Grichuk’s lifetime batting average is highest from the leadoff spot. We’ll see if that manifests itself on Tuesday.

First Pitch: 8:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: