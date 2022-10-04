Rockies 5, Dodgers 2: Homers help halt hostiles

Three straight wins...on the road...against the Dodgers? Yeah we can barely believe it either, but it happened! Ryan Feltner’s solid start was backed up by a Rockies offense that tallied three clutch homers en route to a decisive 5-2 victory on Tuesday.

Poppin’ off early

As it turns out, good things happen when you score early. Brendan Rodgers, who has played very well this series, decided to get things going when he faced down Julio Urías in the top of the first. Up 0-2 in the count, Urías made a crucial mistake when he grooved a fastball that caught far too much of the plate. Rodgers didn’t miss it, sending the ball out to left field for his 13th home run of the season and giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

BRod's bat is boomin' and we're on the board early pic.twitter.com/jkbU15in2P — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 5, 2022

The power didn’t stop there. In the top of the third, Sean Bouchard continued his campaign for a starting outfield role in 2023 by taking Urías deep again, this time on a rope into the left field stands.

SEAN BOUCHARD STAYS HOT



With that homer, Bouchard is slashing .444/.583/.778, a 1.361 OPS over his last 13 games. pic.twitter.com/q6lPEiE2kk — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 5, 2022

Bouchard’s third long ball of the season doubled Colorado’s lead and had them feeling good heading into the middle innings.

Clutch third

The Dodgers got on the board in the bottom of the third, but it could have been far worse. Gavin Lux doubled off of starter Ryan Feltner to open the inning and was brought home soon after on Cody Bellinger’s RBI single. Austin Barnes followed with a walk, putting two runners on base as LA’s lineup turned over with no outs.

Feltner buckled down, striking out Mookie Betts on a slider that was far out of the zone. Trea Turner then sent a blooper out to center field that would surely score both runs, but Garrett Hampson laid out to make a phenomenal catch, keeping the runners where they were.

Freddie Freeman then lined out to end the threat and get the Rockies out of the inning with the lead intact at 2-1.

Feltner finishes strong

Ryan Feltner took many strides in his first full MLB season and is likely to be a part of Colorado’s rotation on Opening Day of 2023. He furthered his case on Tuesday as he kept the Dodgers lineup at bay for most of his six innings of work, allowing just four hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts.

He did allow the game to be tied via a Joey Gallo home run in the fifth, but overall the right-hander’s start has to be considered a rousing success and sets him up well for the future.

Grichuk gives the go-ahead

Andrew Heaney entered in relief of Urías after the latter departed following five innings of work. Heaney worked a clean sixth inning, but ran into trouble in the top of the seventh.

Elehuris Montero got Colorado going with a leadoff single, but Toglia and Hampson struck out in succession. Randal Grichuk refused to allow the game to remain tied, and he took Heaney deep for his 19th home run of the year. Few were more impactful than this two-run, go-ahead blast.

After the Rockies added a fifth run via a Hampson RBI knock, the bullpen then did their thing to secure the victory. Dinelson Lamet, following a brutal outing on Saturday, looked reborn as he worked two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Daniel Bard then recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 34th save of the season to cap the game off in uneventful fashion - just how we like it! The Rockies have won three straight... can you even believe it?

Up Next

Well... this is it. Colorado’s 2022 season draws to a close as the Rockies and Dodgers play the final game of the regular season. The Dodgers will see the future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (11-3, 2.30 ERA) get the start, while the Rockies are less sure. With Chad Kuhl going on the injured list earlier today, it may be time for Noah Davis’s (0-0, 0.00 ERA) MLB debut. We’ll see what manager Bud Black decides to do.

First pitch is at 2:20pm MDT. See you then!

This also concludes my second full season working with Purple Row. Thank you all for reading - your support means the world to me!